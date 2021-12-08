Brother of PML-N MPA injured after being attacked in Lahore

LAHORE: Brother of a female MPA of Punjab Assembly from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sunbal Malik Hussain was attacked with a sharp-pointed object in Lahore, resulting in injuries to him, ARY NEWS reported.

The police while detailing the incident said that the brother of Sunbal Malik was attacked with a sharp-pointed object after he pointed out a mobile snatcher. The brother has been identified as Hamza.

“We have launched a search for the suspect and will soon arrest him,” they said adding that the injured was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Mugging incidents have been reported in Lahore and previously, a man was deprived of Rs19 million by robbers near the Mall Road in Lahore.

According to the details, a citizen, Matiullah Khan, was on his way to Hall Road when he was intercepted by masked robbers riding on motorcycles and looted Rs19 million in cash from him at gunpoint.

After robbing the man, the muggers fled from the scene. Later, Matiullah Khan approached the police and lodged an FIR against the suspects.

Police officials said that they have launched investigations into the robbery and were collecting evidence from the scene.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!