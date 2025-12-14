Browns vs Bears: Rome Odunze Active for Chicago Despite Foot Injury

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze is active for Sunday’s game against the visiting Cleveland Browns.

Odunze is returning to the lineup after sitting out last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a foot injury. He was limited throughout the week and listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game.

He leads the Bears in catches (44), receiving yards (661) and receiving touchdowns (six).

Odunze, 23, has 98 receptions for 1,395 yards and nine touchdowns in 29 career games since the Bears selected him with the ninth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While Odunze is suiting up for the Bears (9-4), the following players will be inactive for the team on Sunday: quarterback Tyson Bagent, running back Travis Homer, wide receiver Jahdae Walker, linebacker Ruben Hyppolite, defensive end Dominique Robinson and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford.

The Browns (3-10) listed cornerback Denzel Ward, running back Dylan Sampson, guards Zak Zinter and Wyatt Teller, tackle Jack Conklin, tight end David Njoku and defensive tackle Adin Huntington as inactive for Sunday’s game.

Earlier this week, influential advisor Helmut Marko is leaving the Formula One giants, Red Bull, according to several media outlets on Tuesday.

The 82-year-old Austrian has been front and centre of Red Bull’s remarkable run in F1 since their arrival on the grid back in 2005, helping to oversee six constructors’ championships and eight drivers’ titles.

The 1971 winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours for Porsche is a close ally of Max Verstappen, who missed out on a fifth successive title by only two points to McLaren’s Lando Norris in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Marko was responsible for Red Bull’s young driver programme, and was behind Sebastian Vettel’s four titles, along with Verstappen’s emergence as one of the all-time greats.

The decision to split ways with Marko was said to have been made after talks with Red Bull executives in Abu Dhabi on Monday, including Oliver Mintzlaff, one of the Austrian firm’s managing directors in charge of sports, according to motorsport.com.