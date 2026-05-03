Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon has said construction work on Karachi’s BRT Red Line project will continue despite court proceedings.

Sharjeel Memon defended the ongoing Red Line Bus Rapid Transit project, stating that the government has been forced to take “difficult decisions” to ensure progress.

He said the pace of work had increased after the project was handed over to the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), adding that the previous contractor’s agreement was terminated after unresolved issues.

Mr Memon acknowledged the disruption faced by the public due to BRT Red Line project, particularly along University Road, and said the government was “not sitting idle”. He assured that the road would be cleared within three months.

Describing the scheme as a long-term investment, he said the Red Line project would benefit future generations, even a century from now. “To achieve something significant, difficult choices have to be made,” he added.

Addressing ongoing legal challenges, Mr Memon expressed hope that the courts would deliver a fair ruling. However, he made it clear that work on the BRT Red Line project would continue regardless of the outcome.

He further stated that the project would not be halted under any circumstances, even if it resulted in contempt of court proceedings.