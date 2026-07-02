Bruce Foxton revealed his Parkinson’s disease. He made a post on social media and also explained that it has resulted from former cancer treatment.

Taking to his official Facebook handle, Foxton explained that he had been recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He also explained that complications from a previous cancer treatment “caused some significant issues” for him, ultimately leading to the Parkinson’s diagnosis.

“I’m now facing a future living with Parkinson’s disease, and I’m determined to do that as well as I possibly can,” he added. “It’s taking a long time to let that sink in and for me to accept that my body and mind are dealing with something completely out of my control.”

Paul Weller, Rick Buckler and Foxton founded the Jam and performed with the band from 1977 until their breakup in 1982, traversing themes of working-class hardship and contemporary politics. Some of Foxton’s most iconic basslines feature on the tracks Down in the Tube Station at Midnight, Going Underground, and A Town Called Malice.

In 1984, two years after the end of the Jam, Foxton released his debut solo album, Touch Sensitive. He later joined Stiff Little Fingers before reuniting with Buckler by joining his band From the Jam (formerly known as the Gift), who perform Jam material with Russell Hastings in Weller’s frontman role.

Foxton has stepped back from full-time membership of From the Jam. Last week Foxton was supposed to perform with the band who have continued after the death of Buckler in 2025 – but had to cancel because of a chest infection. He wrote, “The brutal heat coupled with an underlying chest infection really knocked me for six, and the medical advice was to rest up while taking medication”.

After announcing his diagnosis, he said, “Having the right meds to help deal with symptoms has given me another chance to carry on doing what I love and what I live for in a relaxed and supportive environment”. He continued, “I’m going to keep going and playing live for as long as I’m able to do it”.

This article was amended on 1 July. Touch Sensitive is Foxton’s debut solo album, not his only one, as previously stated. He has also stepped back from full-time membership of From the Jam.

Parkinson’s is a condition in which parts of the brain become progressively damaged over many years. The main symptoms include involuntary bodily tremors, slow movement, and stiff and inflexible muscles.