Bruce Springsteen drops new song, 'Streets of Minneapolis'

Bruce Springsteen dropped a new song to honour Alex Pretti and Renee Good, Streets of Minneapolis.

In a post, through his official Instagram handle, on January 28, he released the video and drawn many attentions. In the caption he mentioned, “I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis. It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good”.

Springsteen’s new release started gradually, beginning with just his voice and the gentle strum of an acoustic guitar.

The arrangement slowly expands, bringing in a full band, a harmonica solo, and ultimately swelling into chants of “ICE Out!” that interprets the song’s protest message.

In the lyrics, Springsteen addresses the city directly, “Oh, our Minneapolis, I hear your voice… we’ll take our stand for this land and the stranger in our midst,” narrating a sense of solidarity with the community and a call for justice.

The track’s title deliberately sets on his iconic Streets of Philadelphia, which earned him an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1994, tying the new composition to his long history of socially conscious music.