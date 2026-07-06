Bruce Springsteen explains why he won't stay silent on Trump

Bruce Springsteen has said he has no intention of stepping back from political commentary, arguing that speaking out is part of what it means to love one’s country.

In a recent appearance in the PBS special “Bruce Springsteen: Finding America in Song,” the musician laid out what he called a philosophy of “critical patriotism,” describing it as an obligation to confront national shortcomings rather than ignore them.

“I believe in critical patriotism,” Springsteen said. “I believe that’s the definition of a patriot, you know, that you love your country so much that you are willing to look at it clearly, recognize its faults, encourage it to be a better place, and believe that you carry in your heart the country that is waiting.”

The comments come as Springsteen continues to be one of the most politically outspoken figures in American music during the Trump era. His recent “Land of the Hope and Dreams” tour featured frequent political commentary from the stage, including criticism of current leadership and references aimed at the White House.

At the tour’s opening in late March, Springsteen made direct remarks about Donald Trump and former U.S. attorney general Pam Bondi.

He accused Bondi of “prosecuting the president’s perceived enemies, covering up for his misdeeds and protecting his powerful friends,” and added criticism of Trump himself, saying, “You want to talk about snowflakes? We have a president who can’t handle the truth.”

Springsteen’s comments were met with a swift response from Trump, who has repeatedly criticized the musician in public statements.

On the social media platform Truth Social, Trump called Springsteen a “bad, and very boring singer,” and accused him of suffering from “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”