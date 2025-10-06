Bruce Springsteen hails Jeremy Allen White's portrayal in his biopic

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen lauds actor Jeremy Allen White for his ‘wonderful’ portrayal of him in the biopic ‘Deliver Me from Nowhere’.

Ahead of the theatrical release of the Scott Cooper-directed biopic, titled ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’, later this month, Hollywood heartthrob Jeremy Allen White has earned praise from the 76-year-old rock icon himself, who expressed his gratitude to the Emmy winner for ‘playing a much better looking version’ of him on screen.

“I want to thank everybody for coming out to see our film tonight and our crew, a great cast,” Bruce Springsteen said at the New York Film Festival, after the screening of the biopic on September 28.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

“Jeremy Allen White for putting his whole heart and soul into the part, just such a wonderful job, and for playing a much better-looking version of me,” he added. “I’m really thankful for that.”

Notably, ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’, written and directed by Cooper, is based on Warren Zanes’ same-titled biopic, which ‘chronicles the conception of the rockstar’s 1982 album ‘Nebraska”. It co-stars Allen White with Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Gaby Hoffmann, Marc Maron and David Krumholtz.

After its world premiere at the 52nd Telluride Film Festival this August, the musical biopic is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 24.