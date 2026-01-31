Bruce Springsteen performs new anti-ICE anthem at Minneapolis protest

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at a National Shutdown protest in Minneapolis on Friday, where he performed his newly released anti-ICE song Streets of Minneapolis for the first time.

The performance took place during a benefit concert titled Defend Minnesota!, held at the iconic First Avenue venue. The event aimed to raise funds for the families of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were killed during encounters with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to organisers, all proceeds from the concert will go directly to the victims’ families. The concert was organised with the support of musician and activist Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine.

Morello, who also performed on the night, introduced Springsteen on stage as a longtime friend and fellow activist.

Springsteen, 76, released Streets of Minneapolis earlier this week, writing and recording the song within days of the fatal incidents.

In a statement posted on Instagram, he said the song was created in response to what he described as “state terror” affecting the city and its immigrant communities.

“I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis.It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good,” he wrote before sighing off with “Stay free, Bruce Springsteen.”