Bruce Springsteen performs on stage after slamming Trump

In the farewell of Stephen Colbert’s final Late Show, Bruce Springsteen was invited on the stage for his protest song Street Minneapolis.

During the event, Colbert made bitter sweet announcement, “Ladies and gentlemen, Bruce Springsteen.” As his spotlight faded and focused on the singer, Springsteen made it clear why he was there for the late-night series penultimate episode.

Springteen further noted, “I’m here in support tonight of Stephen, because you’re the first guy in America who lost his show because we’ve got a president who can’t take a joke and because Larry and David Ellison feel they need to kiss his ass to get what they want.”

He added, “Stephen, these are small-minded people who have no idea what the freedoms of this beautiful country are supposed to be about. This is for you.” The singer then launched into an emotional performance of “Streets of Minneapolis,” which was written in reaction to ICE’s brutal immigration crackdown in the city, and the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Last year, CBS announced it was cancelling The Late Show, claiming the move was “purely a financial decision.” It’s been speculated that CBS’s parent company, Paramount, pulled the plug to curry favor with Donald Trump, whom Colbert frequently called out during his show, and the FCC to ensure a merger between Paramount and Skydance would go through.

As Springsteen highlighted before his performance on Wednesday night, Paramount is helmed by David Ellison, the son of Larry Ellison, the billionaire founder of Oracle.

A procession of stars has lined up for Colbert’s closing weeks, with guests including Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and original host David Letterman, who returned to throw CBS property off the Ed Sullivan Theater roof. Recent musical guests include David Byrne, the Strokes, Michael Stipe, Chris Stapleton, and Foo Fighters, who previously served as the final musical guest of Letterman’s Late Show.

When speaking to The New York Times last month, Colbert discussed his decision to cover political topics and lean into current events, and how that often drew the ire of the Trump administration. “Comedians are anti-authoritarian by nature,” Colbert said.

“And authoritarians are never going to like anybody to laugh at them. The number of newspeople who have said to me or Jon Stewart or any of the guys who do this, ‘God, I wish I could say what you say on air.’ And we can. I think that upsets them. I think it might be upsetting that we really do not live in their world of principalities and powers.”

Earlier this year, the musician and the E Street Band live-debuted the track during their politically charged Land of Hope and Dreams tour.