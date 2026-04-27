Bruce Springsteen reacts to White House Dinner Shooting incident

Bruce Springsteen expressed his opinion on the shooting incident involving President Donald Trump and other officials at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

​Recently, the singer, who has been openly critical of Trump for years, took a moment during the opening of his show in Austin on Sunday night and acknowledged the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.

The Boss began his message by offering a “prayer of thanks” that the resident, nor anyone in the administration, nor anyone attending, was injured.”

​Springsteen continued, “We can disagree, we can be critical of those in power, and we can peacefully fight for our beliefs, but there is no place in any way, shape, or form for political violence of any kind in our beloved United States”.

​For those unversed, ​on April 25, during the Correspondent’s Dinner, a shooter attempted to enter the White House with arms and started firing outside the ballroom. Despite the shots being fired, President Donald Trump and other officials escaped unharmed.

​Bruce Springsteen and Donald Trump’s Feud:

​The Boss and the current president of the US have engaged in a war of words, sharing cutting remarks for each other over the years. Springsteen recently criticized Trump’s administration during a live performance, saying, “This White House is destroying the American idea and our reputation around the world.” ​In response, Trump called him a “bad and very boring singer.”

​Trump further claimed that Springsteen “looks like a dried-up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon”.