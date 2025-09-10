Bruce Willis' wife Emma defends decision of separate homes amid his dementia battle

British model and the second wife of Bruce Willis, Emma Heming, defended the family’s decision of moving the Hollywood veteran in his separate home, with his caretakers, amid his dementia battle.

For the unversed, Emma Heming, 47, recently revealed in their new documentary that her husband Bruce Willis, 70, who has been battling an untreatable frontotemporal dementia (also known as FTD) – a neurodegenerative disorder – for the past couple of years, lives with his round-the-clock caregivers in a separate home from her and their two daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

Bruce Willis: A Deep Dive into His Iconic Career and Family Life

In her latest TV show appearance, the celebrity wife and caregiver advocate addressed the criticism they received for the decision, which was difficult for them as the family, but ‘was the safest and best decision — not just for Bruce, but also for our two young girls’.

“And, you know, it’s really not up for a debate. Now I know that Bruce has the best care 100% of the time. His needs are met 100% of the time, as well as our two young daughters,'” she added. “So I’m not gonna take a vote on that.”

Heming also went on to explain how the caregivers are judged in the society, which just explains the difference between people having an opinion and those with an experience.

“And I’ll say that dementia plays out differently in every household. If you’ve seen one case of dementia, it’s one case of dementia. So you have to do what is right for your family and what is going to keep your loved one safe, as well as your young children,” she concluded.