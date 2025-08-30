Bruce Willis' wife Emma responds to criticism after separate homes revelation

British model and the second wife of Bruce Willis, Emma Heming, opened up on the criticism and judgment she faced after revealing that the Hollywood veteran lives in a separate home with his caretakers, amid his dementia battle.

For the unversed, Emma Heming, 47, recently revealed in their new documentary that her husband Bruce Willis, 70, who has been battling an untreatable frontotemporal dementia (also known as FTD) – a neurodegenerative disorder – for the past couple of years, lives with his round-the-clock caregivers in a separate home from her and their two daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11.

“It was one of the hardest decisions that I’ve had to make so far, but I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters,” she said. “He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs.”

In a new Instagram post, the celebrity wife has now shared how she was targeted with judgments and opinions after the heartbreaking revelation, and responded to the criticism with a strongly worded message.

“What I knew is that by sharing some of our intimate information, we would see these two camps. It would be people with an opinion versus people with an actual experience,” Heming said in the video message. “The opinions are so loud and they’re so noisy, but if they don’t have the experience of this, they don’t get a say. And they definitely don’t get a vote.”

Addressing those who were ‘quick’ to criticise the caregivers in the comments section, she continued, “And that is what caregivers are up against. Judgement from others and criticism from others.”