Bruce Willis wife Emma reveals considering divorce

Amid his dementia battle, British model Emma Heming, the second wife of Bruce Willis, revealed that she considered divorce from the Hollywood veteran before his diagnosis.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, Emma Heming, 47, admitted that her marriage with Bruce Willis, 70, was ‘crumbling’ a few years ago, and she even considered filing for divorce, before he was diagnosed with an untreatable frontotemporal dementia (also known as FTD) – a neurodegenerative disorder – in 2022.

The celebrity wife ‘couldn’t figure out’ the sudden change in their ‘romantic, beautiful story’.

“It is so hard right now for me to tap into that time of our life,” Heming continued, and explained how the dynamics of their relationship have shifted since then. “It doesn’t even feel like this ‘husband and wife’ thing. We’re almost past that. I don’t know what you call this, but it’s something else. I just feel very connected to him, and I don’t know what that label would be.”

“It’s just deeper. He’s my person,” she summed up in the end.