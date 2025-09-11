Bruce Willis wife Emma reveals considering divorce
- By Web Desk -
- Sep 11, 2025 -
- 251 words -
- Estimated reading time 2 min
Amid his dementia battle, British model Emma Heming, the second wife of Bruce Willis, revealed that she considered divorce from the Hollywood veteran before his diagnosis.
In a new interview with a foreign publication, Emma Heming, 47, admitted that her marriage with Bruce Willis, 70, was ‘crumbling’ a few years ago, and she even considered filing for divorce, before he was diagnosed with an untreatable frontotemporal dementia (also known as FTD) – a neurodegenerative disorder – in 2022.
The celebrity wife ‘couldn’t figure out’ the sudden change in their ‘romantic, beautiful story’.
“It is so hard right now for me to tap into that time of our life,” Heming continued, and explained how the dynamics of their relationship have shifted since then. “It doesn’t even feel like this ‘husband and wife’ thing. We’re almost past that. I don’t know what you call this, but it’s something else. I just feel very connected to him, and I don’t know what that label would be.”
“It’s just deeper. He’s my person,” she summed up in the end.
“I felt like my marriage was crumbling,” Heming, who shares two daughters with Willis, named Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, in their marriage of 16 years, recalled from when she noticed a change in the ‘Die Hard’ star’s behaviour and thought, “What is going on? This is not the person that I married. Something is just so off.”