Bruce Willis’s wife shares health update on actor

Emma Heming Willis, the wife of Bruce Willis, has shared an update on the actor’s ongoing battle with dementia.

The ‘Die Hard’ star’s family went public with his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

According to reports, the type of dementia impacts one’s personality and causes behavioural changes.

Amid his ongoing battle with the disease, Bruce Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, said that the veteran actor’s brain was ‘failing him’ despite being mobile.

“Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, you know. It’s just his brain that is failing him,” she said during an interview with a US media outlet.

According to Emma, the 70-year-old actor’s primary symptom is the loss of language.

“The language is going, and, you know, we’ve learned to adapt. And we have a way of communicating with him, which is just a … different way,” she said.

As she stands side-by-side with Bruce Willis in his battle with dementia, Emma Heming Willis wrote book about her family’s experience.

Titled “The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path,” the book to deep dive into the caregiving experience.

It is worth noting here that the ‘Die Hard’ actor was first diagnosed with aphasia back in 2022 and announced his retirement from acting due to hampered cognitive abilities.

The following year, his family revealed his diagnosis of untreatable frontotemporal dementia (also known as FTD) – a neurodegenerative disorder.

Last month, reports emerged that the 70-year-old actor’s condition worsened significantly and he no longer remembered that he was once among the most sought-after action stars of Hollywood.