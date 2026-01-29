Bruce Willis's wife discloses heart wrenching details

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis disclosed major health concerns for her husband.

On January 28, Emma Heming appeared on the 8th episode of Conversations with Cam, stating that The Sixth Sense artist never “connected the dots” regarding health.

The 70-year-old has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia; his wife further marked that it’s like the “blessing and the curse” to be unaware, stating that she’s really happy that he doesn’t know about it.

She continued, “People think this might be denial, like they don’t want to go to the doctor because they’re like, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine,’ actually, this is the anosognosia that comes into play. It’s not denial. It’s just that their brain is changing. This is a part of the disease”.

As Emma shared that Bruce is “still very much present in his body” and described his condition of dementia has progressed, “we have progressed along with him. We’ve adapted along with him”.

Additionally, other symptoms could be loss of motor skills, like walking, swallowing or muscle movement issues.

“He has a way of connecting with me, our children, that might not be the same as you would connect with your loved one”.

However, the Perfect Stranger star concluded, “it’s still very beautiful, It’s still very meaningful. It’s just, it’s just different. You just learn how to adapt”.