Meet Bruna Biancardi — Neymar’s Partner, Influencer, and Mother of His Daughters

As Neymar prepares for Brazil’s World Cup campaign in North America, all eyes are on his longtime partner Bruna Biancardi — the 32-year-old model, entrepreneur, and mother of two of his children.

Who Is Bruna Biancardi?

Bruna Biancardi is a Brazilian model, fashion influencer, and content creator from São Paulo. She’s worked with global brands like Louis Vuitton, Off-White, and Balmain, and shares beauty, fashion, and travel content with her 13.7+ million Instagram followers. Beyond modeling, she owns her own clothing brand and has attended events like the Cannes Film Festival.

Biancardi isn’t just known as “Neymar’s girlfriend.” She’s built her own career and is close friends with Antonela Roccuzzo, Lionel Messi’s wife — a friendship that began when Neymar and Messi played together at Barcelona from 2013–2017.

Neymar & Bruna: A Rollercoaster Relationship Timeline

The couple began dating in 2021 but didn’t go “Instagram official” until January 2022, when they announced their engagement. Their relationship has had public ups and downs:

2022 & 2023 Splits: They broke up twice amid infidelity rumors, including a 2023 cheating scandal where Neymar publicly apologized on Instagram: “I cannot envision my life without you”.

Reconciliation: They reunited in February 2023 after Neymar’s 31st birthday, with Biancardi writing, “May God continue to shield our relationship. I love youuuuuu! Always count on me.”

“Married on Paper”: In June 2025, Biancardi told fans they were already “married on paper,” despite Neymar previously denying wedding rumors.

Family Life: Two Daughters With Neymar

Bruna and Neymar share two daughters: Mavie, born October 6, 2023 and Mel, born July 5, 2025.

Neymar also has a 14-year-old son, Davi Lucca, from a previous relationship with Carol Dantas. Biancardi has been by Neymar’s side through stints in France, Saudi Arabia, and back in Brazil, including his ACL injury recovery.

She recently posted a heartfelt letter on Instagram wishing him luck at the 2026 World Cup, writing, “May it be a year filled with lots of happiness… I love you.” Neymar replied on her 32nd birthday: “Those of us who are close to you know how special it was for us to have God place you in our lives.”

World Cup WAG Spotlight

With the 2026 World Cup underway, Biancardi joins Brazil’s high-profile WAGs like Gabriel’s wife Gabrielle, Raphinha’s wife Natalia Belloli, and Vinicius Jr’s partner Maria Mazalli. Unlike the tabloid-heavy WAG era of the 2000s, this group is “a lot more measured” — focusing on careers, family, and support from the stands.