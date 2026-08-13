Brunei royal stripped of titles after ‘unbecoming’ conduct

By royal command of the Sultan, Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei has officially withdrawn all royal titles and styles held by his daughter-in-law, Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah. The official announcement came through an officially signed message from the Acting Grand Chamberlain, Pengiran Haji Raffizanna bin Pengiran Haji Razali, as released from the Grand Chamberlain’s office on August 7th 2026 and was published via the state media network RTB News.

According to the official statement that was released, the title removal was in response to alleged behavior by Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah that was deemed inappropriate for a wife of a senior member of the Royal Family.

According to the palace announcement, her behaviour had, ‘tarnished the good name of the monarchy and brought disrespect towards Your Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Your Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha, members of the Royal Family, the State and also as the husband of His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Malik.’

There have been no announcements yet that suggest that this is a response to any recent disturbance within the royal household and it has not been suggested this incident was anything other than behaviour. The palace has made no announcements specifying the behavior that led to this decision.

The family: Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah 33 years old was married to His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Malik on April 30th 2015. They currently reside in the Bruneian capital of Bandar Seri Begawan with their four daughters; Muthee’ah (age 10), Fathiyyah (age 8), Khaalishah (age 6) and the 16 month old baby Princess Nabeelah.

Princess Muthee’ah, Princess Fathiyyah, Princess Khaalishah and Princess Nabeelah are all expected to retain their royal titles and position in line to the Bruneian succession as stated in previous palace communications.

Historically unique decision: Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has removed titles before, but those occasions were linked to divorce. It has been two years since the Bruneian sovereign decided to striptitles from his second wife Puan Mariam Abdul Aziz in 2003, while it was two years later still that he removed titles and state honours from his then-wife Azrinaz Mazhar Hakim in 2010.

However, no marriage-splitting situation exists between his son and his new daughter-in-law, making today’s decree a unique move for The House of Bolkiah.

Neither of His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Malik, who is fourth in line to the Bruneian throne and one of the monarch’s three sons, nor his 33-year-old bride, have stated any plans for divorce.