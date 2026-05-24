Bruno Mars Apologizes After Toronto Show Postponed Due to Severe Weather

Bruno Mars has spoken out after his Toronto concert was postponed at the last minute, telling fans that safety comes first and promising to return on May 31.

The show at Rogers Stadium was called off hours before it was set to begin due to heavy rain, strong winds, and cold conditions.

Why the Show Was Postponed

Toronto was hit with persistent downpours and gusty winds throughout May 23, with forecasts showing no improvement into the evening.

Rogers Stadium announced the cancellation on safety grounds, stating that “the safety of our guests, artists, crew and staff remains our top priority.”

Mars addressed fans directly on X, writing: “I never want this but I need everyone to be safe in order to have a good time. I’ll make it up to you Toronto on the 31st. I promise! love, Rice Man”

The rescheduled date is now set for Sunday, May 31, 2026. All tickets purchased for the original show will be honored, and Ticketmaster will contact holders with updated details.

Fan Frustration and Safety Concerns

Many fans who had traveled to Toronto for the opening night of Mars’s five-show run expressed disappointment online, with some citing travel costs and scheduling conflicts.

Rogers Stadium is fully outdoors, unlike the nearby Rogers Centre which has a retractable roof, making it more vulnerable to weather disruptions.

Last year, an Oasis show at the same venue also faced heavy rain issues, fueling debate about outdoor concerts in Toronto’s unpredictable spring weather. Despite the frustration, most fans acknowledged that the decision was the right call given the conditions.

The Rest of the Toronto Run

Mars is still scheduled to perform four more shows at Rogers Stadium on May 24, 27, 28, and 30. Weather for May 24 looks more favorable, with lighter rain expected.

The Toronto leg is part of his ongoing Romantic Tour 2026, which includes stops across North America and Europe through the summer.

The tour features Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee and Leon Thomas as opening acts, and marks one of Mars’s biggest outdoor stadium runs to date.

Mars’s Message to Fans

While postponements are never ideal, Mars’s quick response helped calm tensions. His pledge to “make it up” to Toronto fans resonated, and the May 31 reschedule gives those who missed the first show another chance to see him live.

For now, the focus shifts to the remaining dates, with hopes that Toronto’s weather will cooperate for the rest of the run.