Bruno Mars gives huge update on new album after almost 10 years

Bruno Mars has given a major update on his long-awaited new album nearly a decade after releasing his last solo project.

Taking to X on Monday, January 5, the Grammy winning singer shared the brief but exciting update with fans.

He officially confirmed that his long-awaited new album is completed as he wrote, “My album is done.”

Bruno Mars’ announcement sparking immediate buzz across social media. The album marks as his first solo album since 2016’s 24K Magic, which produced chart topping hits such as That’s What I Like, Versace on the Floor and Finesse.

Although Mars has not released a full-length solo record in recent years, he has remained highly active in the music industry.

In 2021, he teamed up with Anderson .Paak to form Silk Sonic, releasing a critically acclaimed collaborative album that included hits like Leave the Door Open and Smokin Out the Window. The duo went on to win four Grammy Awards in 2022.

He also dropped a hit single Die with a Smile with Lady Gaga which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2025.

He also found success with APT. alongside Rosé, which peaked at No. 3 on the Hot 100 and has received four Grammy nominations ahead of the 2026 ceremony.