Bruno Mars kicks off The Romantic Tour with 26-song set

The Romantic Tour’s opening night in Las Vegas was truly unforgettable, thanks to Bruno Mars. The 26-song set combined hits from his most recent album, The Romantic, with songs from every phase of his 15-year career. Allegiant Stadium was packed with spectators for a spectacular celebration of his career to date.

After an absence of almost ten years, Bruno Mars made a spectacular return to touring. The Romantic Tour, his first stadium tour as a headliner, officially began with his two-hour-plus performance at Allegiant Stadium. Together with his band, the Hooligans, and supported by a 12-piece brass section, the 40-year-old performer put on an enthralling show.

Mars opened with “Risk It All,” the fourth-charting track from his new album, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. With his trademark sweat-drenched headband and explosive presence, he commanded the stadium floor, powering through nonstop tunes and dancing in perfect lockstep with his musicians.

The 26-song set skillfully blended modern hits with early career classics. “I Just Might,” his No. 1 song from The Romantic, paired well with “Just the Way You Are” and “Marry You.” Also included was “Uptown Funk,” his 11-times platinum collaboration with Mark Ronson that topped the charts for 14 weeks.

The first section featured songs from different eras, including “Cha Cha Cha,” “Treasure,” and “God Was Showing Off.” A “Low Rider” medley—featuring “Oh Girl,” “Miss You,” “Everything,” and “Wannabe”—demonstrated Bruno Mars’ melodic depth and skill as an arranger. Later, the “romantic soul” section included performances of “Something Serious,” “Marry You,” and “Die With a Smile.”

In its review of the Las Vegas opening night, USA TODAY noted, “Songs spanning his early days like ‘Just the Way You Are’ and ‘Marry You’ paired smoothly with current smash ‘I Just Might’ and opener ‘Risk It All,’ while pal Anderson .Paak sauntered out for a groovy quartet of Silk Sonic tunes.”

During the Vegas launch, Anderson .Paak performed as DJ Pee .Wee, and the pair teamed up for four Silk Sonic songs: “Blast Off,” “777,” “Fly as Me,” and “Leave the Door Open.” These moments were fan favorites, reflecting the significant praise their 2021 collaboration album received.