Brussels Airport cancels all departing flights on Nov 26

Brussels Airport said on Wednesday all flight departures scheduled for November 26 have been cancelled because part of its security and handling staff will be participating in a nationwide strike.

Cancellations of some arriving flights on the same day are also possible and public transportation to and from the airport may also be disrupted because of the strike, the airport added in a statement.

Brussels Airport is a major aviation hub in Europe, handling over 25 million passengers annually. It’s a key gateway to the European Union, serving as a hub for several major airlines, including Brussels Airlines, Ryanair, and TUI fly Belgium. The airport’s strategic location and extensive network make it an important center for business, tourism, and cargo transport.

In terms of flight operations, Brussels Airport handles an average of 600 arriving flights per day, with over 20 million passengers disembarking annually. The airport’s flight movements increased by 7% in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching 192,257 movements. Passenger flights rose by 12% in 2023, with an average of 141 passengers per flight.

Brussels Airport is also a significant cargo hub, with over 700,000 tonnes of cargo transported in 2024. The airport has seen growth in cargo volumes, with a 5% increase in 2024 compared to 2023. It’s a vital link for pharmaceutical products, with Belgium being one of Europe’s leading pharma hubs. The airport is actively working to restore direct air connectivity with India, a major unserved Asian market.