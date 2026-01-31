Bryan Cranston mourns Catherine O’Hara following her death: ‘Completely devastated’

Bryan Cranston has penned an emotional note in honor of his costar Catherine O’Hara following her death at the age of 71 on Friday, January 30.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Breaking Bad actor posted a photo of himself with O’Hara taken during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

He accompanied the heartwarming photo with a lengthy caption, describing her as a “genius comedic actor” and a close friend.

“I am completely devastated today upon hearing of this great lady passing away,” Cranston wrote. “Catherine O’Hara was a genius comedic actor, and a beautiful human being. I adored her.”

Cranston reflected on their long-running professional relationship, noting that they had played husband and wife together several times over the years, before reuniting more recently as rivals in the Apple TV+ series The Studio. He also recalled working with O’Hara on the 2024 spy action-comedy Argylle.

“Working with Catherine was like playing tennis with Venus Williams. She never let you feel it – but you just tried to volley the ball back to her, hoping that you can come close to her level of talent. She was brilliant, and joyful. I think back on all the years where I laughed so much at what she did on screen… I have to. I need to, because now all I can do is cry,” he wrote.

Bryan further added, “I’ll miss you. Make ‘em laugh in heaven. So damn devastating. So sorry my friend.”

Catherine O’Hara’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the entertainment industry. She was best known for roles in Schitt’s Creek, Home Alone, Beetlejuice and Best in Show.