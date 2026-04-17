Bryan Cranston has offered blunt advice to Shia LaBeouf as the actor continues to face a series of legal and personal challenges.

In a recent interview for Esquire’s Inquiring Minds, Cranston addressed LaBeouf directly, saying, “Shia, get some help,” when the conversation turned to the pressures of early fame and the unpredictable paths of former child stars.

The comment came during a discussion with Cranston’s Malcolm in the Middle co-star Frankie Muniz, who reflected on nearly taking on a role in Holes – a part that ultimately went to LaBeouf and helped launch his film career.

Muniz noted that the role marked a turning point for LaBeouf, who went on to star in major films including Transformers, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle and I, Robot. Reflecting on the missed opportunity, Muniz wondered whether taking the role might have changed how he was perceived as an actor.

Cranston responded candidly, suggesting that such a path could have led to a more complicated personal journey. “You could have ended up with Shia LaBeouf’s life,” he said, before jokingly adding, “Keep that one in.”

LaBeouf, once one of Hollywood’s most prominent young stars, has in recent years made headlines for a string of legal issues and controversial incidents. Reports have linked the actor to multiple altercations and ongoing legal disputes, including cases tied to alleged physical confrontations and lawsuits stemming from past relationships.