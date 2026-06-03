BTS’s upcoming concert in Busan has triggered a surge in tourism demand, with lodging prices reportedly skyrocketing ahead of the highly anticipated event and prompting government intervention.

The group is scheduled to hold their world tour, “BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’ IN BUSAN,” on June 12 and 13, 2026. The dates coincide with BTS’s debut anniversary on June 13, raising expectations of a major influx of domestic and international fans traveling to the coastal city.

As excitement builds, Busan’s hotel and lodging sector has come under scrutiny after reports showed steep price increases during the concert period.

According to an investigation conducted in May by the Fair Trade Commission and the Korea Consumer Agency, average accommodation prices during BTS concert dates rose to about 2.4 times higher than typical weekend rates before and after the event.

Some also allege that bookings were canceled under claims of overbooking or renovation, only for the same rooms to be relisted at significantly higher prices.

In response to growing public concern, South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with related agencies, has formed a joint task force.

To address expected shortages, officials are preparing approximately 1,300 alternative accommodations, including university dormitories, public training centers, youth facilities, and other institutional housing options. Busan city officials are also promoting a citizen homestay initiative that would allow residents to host visitors directly.

With thousands of fans expected to travel from around the world, the BTS concert has become more than a major music event.