BTS announces release date of first album in 4 years after military service

BTS is back with a bang!

The renowned k-pop group has officially confirmed the release date of their first group album in almost four years, sending waves of excitement through their global fanbase, ARMY.

The seven-member K-pop band – comprises of RM, 31, Jin, 33, Suga, 32, J-Hope, 31, Jimin, 30, V, 30 and Jung Kook, 28 – announced that their highly anticipated album will be released on March 20.

The exciting news was revealed through handwritten notes sent to select members of BTS’ official fan club. The membership cards, which quickly circulated online, confirmed the long-awaited comeback. South Korean media outlets later independently verified the release date, according to Variety.

The upcoming album will mark BTS’ first full group project since Proof, which was released in June 2022. Following the album release, the bandmates took an extended hiatus to fulfill their mandatory military service in the Republic of Korea Armed Forces.

BTS had previously hinted at new music during a group livestream in July 2025, their first joint broadcast in nearly three years.

“Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started,” they said during the livestream.

BTS – which formed in 2013 – also confirmed that they would be going on tour after the new music was released.