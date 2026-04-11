BTS ‘ARIRANG’ tour kickoff: Global new performance style in South Korea

BTS returned to the global stage with their ambitious ‘ARIRANG’ World Tour, which has attracted overwhelming fan excitement and a wave of online criticism.

The group opened its comeback run with a rain-soaked concert at Goyang Stadium on Thursday night. They marked their first major tour since completing mandatory military service, the seven-member group launched what is being billed as the biggest K-pop tour to date, spanning 34 cities and 82 concerts through March 2027.

The scale is staggering, with analysts projecting revenues of up to 2.7 trillion won, potentially rivalling record-breaking tours by global acts. The opening night in Goyang, however, quickly became a focal point for debate among fans.

Performing a set lasting more than two and a half hours, BTS delivered 23 songs drawn largely from their latest album ‘ARIRANG’, alongside earlier hits such as ‘Idol’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance’.

The show also featured the live debut of ‘Come Over’, while members revisited choreography from “I Need U”, adding a nostalgic thread to the performance. Yet despite the extensive set-list, segments combining live vocals, interactions and VCR interludes prompted mixed reactions online.

Some fans expressed disappointment over what they described as scaled-back choreography, fewer dance-heavy sequences and the absence of solo stages, elements that have historically defined BTS concerts. Others pointed to limited audience engagement and questioned the pacing and production design, particularly in comparison with previous tours.

The shift appeared deliberate. In a pre-tour interview, HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk indicated that the group had consciously prioritised musical delivery over physically demanding routines after testing different formats. The decision reflects a broader evolution in BTS’s performance style as they transition into a new phase of their career following a multi-year hiatus.

The ‘ARIRANG’ album itself has already made a formidable impact, topping the Billboard 200 chart for two consecutive weeks – a first for a K-pop act – while its lead single ‘Swim’ debuted at No 1 on the Hot 100.

The album’s title draws from a traditional Korean folk song, underscoring the group’s continued emphasis on cultural identity even as their global footprint expands.

Demand for the tour has been equally emphatic. Tickets for the Goyang shows sold out during pre-sale, with subsequent dates across North America and Europe disappearing within hours. Fans have travelled internationally to attend, reflecting the group’s enduring pull despite their hiatus.

As the tour moves beyond its opening leg in South Korea and Japan to the United States, Europe and Latin America, the early reactions from Goyang suggest a delicate balancing act ahead. BTS are no longer simply delivering spectacle; they are recalibrating it, testing how far their audience is willing to follow a performance style that favours musicality over sheer kinetic intensity.