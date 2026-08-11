BTS ARMY has gathered a crowd in Charm City for days ahead of the first of the two concerts at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium.

The BTS ARMY is enjoying a good time in Baltimore; fans also formed “Welcome to Boramore”. Bora means purple in Korean. The color became associated with BTS and the BTS ARMY after member V coined the term “borahae,” which means “I purple you,” to express his love for the fandom.

BTS’s Arirang Tour is the group’s first since all of its members completed mandatory military service in South Korea. The tour also marks the first time the group will perform in Baltimore.

McLean and Norris partnered with many businesses to highlight their products and services for visiting fans, even creating a passport to help fans keep track. Businesses included in the effort included Stoop Coffee Shop and Ripp’d Canvas in Pigtown, as well as BobaPop in Federal Hill. Cross Street Market and other places were designated as meet-up spots as well.

“I really just wanted to give back to the city where I’m from and just kind of bring in all the community, create that space for everyone to really show what Baltimore is all about,” said McLean. Norris isn’t even from Baltimore, helping organize Welcome to Boramore from South Carolina since April. “Doing all of this is amazing and seeing this turnout has been the most rewarding part of it all,” Norris said.

Megan Bautista is on Pigtown Main Street’s board. They said they just love to see their neighborhood’s businesses get a boost in support. “It’s a wonderful thing to see people come to the neighborhood for sporting events, for concerts, and then to come to the local businesses that we patronize every day and see a little bit of why we love this neighborhood so much.”

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Jasmine Hunter is ready to see her Bangtan Boys for her sixth and seventh time. While she lives in Fort Myers, Florida now, she used to live in Baltimore. So while she’s used to seeing Ravens purple pride, she’s excited to see BTS purple take over M&T Bank Stadium Monday and Tuesday.

“As someone familiar with the city, it’s also really cool to see the way the city comes together for things like this, to see the change,” Hunter said.

WJZ met members of the BTS ARMY from a wide range of states, and every member gave McLean and Norris’s efforts the stamp of approval. “Having a lot of plans already in the city that are dedicated for BTS and the ARMY to experience, I think that’s really important,” said Elle Albright of Wisconsin. “To know that we’re all here for the same reason, we all have an eye out for each other.”

The BTS concerts at M&T Bank Stadium begin at 8 p.m., but transportation officials are warning fans to expect traffic changes, limited parking and increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation encourages anyone traveling downtown to allow extra time and use public transportation, including MTA MARC trains, Light Rail, Metro Subway, local bus routes and Baltimore’s free Charm City Circulator. Rideshare services are also recommended.

The State Highway Administration advises fans traveling northbound on I-95 to take Exit 53 to reach M&T Bank Stadium. Drivers should avoid Exit 52 from I-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (I-295) to help avoid significant delays.

The following road and lane closures will be implemented on Monday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 11, from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m. the following morning: