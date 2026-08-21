BTS landed in Toronto after Usher and Chris Brown concert backlash

RM and J-Hope put on a happy face as BTS landed in Toronto after the Usher and Chris Brown concert backlash. The two members of the globally renowned boy band appeared to have offered fans a cheerful update as the septet prepares for two highly anticipated shows.

In a recent post on TikTok, they flashed peace signs during the boat ride after arriving in the Canadian city, smiling for the camera.

The upbeat clip comes after backlash surrounding their reported attendance at an Usher and Chris concert, where their interactions with the artists sparked heated discussion among some BTS fans online.

The controversy divided opinion. Some fans argued that appearing alongside artists facing serious allegations was at odds with BTS’ public image and values, while others pushed back against holding the members responsible for the actions or controversies of other performers.

Read More: BTS leader RM suspended from global role model list after Chris Brown backlash.

Against that backdrop, RM and J-Hope’s latest appearance feels notably different in tone. Without directly addressing the controversy, the pair appear relaxed and upbeat, which seemingly hints that they have settled the dust and are looking forward to their Toronto shows.

To make BTS feel welcomed, the city has temporarily transformed part of Yonge Street in North York into “BTS Blvd,” with special signs installed after local fans rallied behind the idea.

The signs are expected to remain throughout the concert period, with some reportedly set to be auctioned for charity.

The city has also been swept up in BTS excitement, with a pop-up merchandise store adding to the anticipation ahead of the group’s two sold-out performances at Rogers Stadium on August 22 and 23.