BTS becomes first Asian act to create Spotify history

K-Pop boys band ‘BTS’ has become the first Asian act to create a history of reaching the Top-10 list of most streamed artists on audio streaming app Spotify.

The South Korean all-boys band, Bangtan Boys, commonly known as BTS has entered the list of Top-10 most-streamed artists. It is the first in the history of streaming service Spotify for any Asian artist to manage a spot in the list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

BTS boys are currently the 10th most-streamed artist on Spotify. The accomplishment came after the group bagged 3rd spot on most-streamed artist globally in 2021 based on ‘Spotify Wrapped’.

Improving from their 18th rank in 2018 and 2019, the seven-member band jumped to become the 6th most-streamed artist in 2020 on Spotify.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Adding to the achievements, their 2020 disco-pop ‘Dynamite’ was the 22nd most-streamed song, whereas the last year’s summer hit ‘Butter’ was the 16th most-streamed song globally on Spotify.

Moreover, BTS is the only group to enter the Top 10 list of artists on Spotify, as all other acts are solo singers. With over 23.3 billion streams and counting, BTS placed on 10th position close after Taylor Swift who has over 25.8 billion streams.

Furthermore, as per the research of The Korean Business Research Institute, BTS rose to the top of this month’s brand reputation rankings list with almost a 7.78 percent rise in their last month’s score.

Comments