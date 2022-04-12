K-Pop: BTS sets new Guinness World Record at Nickelodeon Awards

Global K-Pop sensation ‘Bangtan Boys’ aka BTS has extended their own Guinness World Record with yet another honor at Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice awards.

The 35th edition of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards was staged over the past weekend, and the South Korean all-boys band ‘BTS’ took home the honor for ‘Favorite Group’ – for the third consecutive year – extending their own set Guinness World Record for winning the most number of Nickelodeon awards by a music group.

Apart from the mass-favorite k-pop band, female icons Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish were among the big winners at the NCA ceremony, taking home two prizes each.

Rodrigo was named ‘Favorite Breakout Artist’ as well as ‘Favorite Female TV star’ for her role in role in Disney’s ‘High School Musical’. On the other hand, Eilish was handed over with titles for ‘Favorite Album’ and ‘Favorite Song’ for ‘Happier Than Ever’.

Other winners at the Saturday ceremony of NCA included Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI for ‘Favorite Collaboration’ on their song ‘Stay’.

British hitmaker Adele bagged the award for ‘Favorite Global Music Star’, Ariana Grande for ‘Favorite Female Artist’, and Ed Sheeran for ‘Favorite Male Artist’ of the year.

Moreover, attendees were entertained by Kid Cudi at the musical night, who delivered ‘Stars in the Sky’ and ‘Pursuit of Happiness’, while, Jack Harlow stunned the audience with a mashup of his hits including ‘Industry Baby’, ‘Nail Tech’, and ‘First Class’.

