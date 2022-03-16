BTS boys receive special gift from Spotify

Members of the South Korean all-boys band ‘BTS’ received a special gift from audio streamer Spotify to celebrate the ‘Dynamite’ milestone.
With their back-to-back hits topping the various music charts like AMA, Billboard Music Awards among several others, including the Grammy nod, the super-popular South-Korean band ‘The Bangtan Boys’ aka BTS, has named yet another milestone to itself.
One of their most ground-breaking track ‘Dynamite’ has crossed one billion streams on the streaming portal ‘Spotify’, on Tuesday.
스포티파이가 #방탄소년단 의 #Dynamite 10억 스트리밍 달성을 축하합니다💜 @bts_bighit @bts_twt
THIS IS #BTS 플리 들으며 https://t.co/8gbJcJTv0l
오늘 야식은 모두 비빔밥으로?🍚🥄 pic.twitter.com/XiCTQ46MRy
— Spotify Korea (@SpotifyKR) March 15, 2022
To celebrate this milestone of K-pop septet on the platform, Spotify sent a special gift for all the members – a customized traditional Korean dish called Bibimbap.
Spotify Korea shared a click of the dish garnished with a fried egg in the shape of BTS’ logo on Twitter, ‘In recognition of 1,000,000,000 streams. BTS Dynamite’, read the text on the picture.
Although the gift was sent to all seven members of the group, the rapper of the band J-Hope seemed to have gotten his hands on the ‘yummy’ plate first as he took to his personal Instagram handle to share a picture of the dish.
#JHOPE historia de Instagram
🐿: YUMMY
— 𝓡𝓸𝓼𝓼••ᴵⁿᶠᵒ⁷💮 (@myhopelov) March 16, 2022
J-Hope added a sticker reading ‘Yummy’ on the click as well.