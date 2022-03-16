BTS boys receive special gift from Spotify

Members of the South Korean all-boys band ‘BTS’ received a special gift from audio streamer Spotify to celebrate the ‘Dynamite’ milestone.

With their back-to-back hits topping the various music charts like AMA, Billboard Music Awards among several others, including the Grammy nod, the super-popular South-Korean band ‘The Bangtan Boys’ aka BTS, has named yet another milestone to itself.

One of their most ground-breaking track ‘Dynamite’ has crossed one billion streams on the streaming portal ‘Spotify’, on Tuesday.

To celebrate this milestone of K-pop septet on the platform, Spotify sent a special gift for all the members – a customized traditional Korean dish called Bibimbap.

Spotify Korea shared a click of the dish garnished with a fried egg in the shape of BTS’ logo on Twitter, ‘In recognition of 1,000,000,000 streams. BTS Dynamite’, read the text on the picture.

Although the gift was sent to all seven members of the group, the rapper of the band J-Hope seemed to have gotten his hands on the ‘yummy’ plate first as he took to his personal Instagram handle to share a picture of the dish.

J-Hope added a sticker reading ‘Yummy’ on the click as well.

