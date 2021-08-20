BTS cancels ‘Map of the Soul’ world tour due to COVID

K-pop superstars BTS have cancelled their Map of the Soul world tour citing the impact of the ongoing COVID pandemic, reported Variety.

The tour, originally slated to start in Seoul in April of 2020 after the band dropped its fourth album Map of the Soul: 7, was scheduled to have 39 legs in 18 countries before being postponed indefinitely – a postponement that had since turned into a 16-month hiatus.

Releasing a statement on its Weverse fan platform, Big Hit Music, the label behind the mega-hit group said, “Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour.”

“Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned.”

Big Hit Music also assured fans of a possibility that the band might perform at live gigs and virtual concerts, however, no specific timeline was given. “We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible,” they said.

South Korea is currently battling with a renewed wave of COVID infections with daily cases clocking in the 2,000s. This has spelt tough restrictions for a further two weeks, said Variety.