BTS fans flock to California pizza spot after viral concert shoutout

BTS has given a major boost to a local California pizza restaurant after member V praised the eatery during the band’s recent concert at Stanford Stadium.

During the group’s May 16 performance, V surprised fans by talking about a pizza spot the members had visited while staying in the Bay Area. According to concert clips shared online, the singer told the crowd, “Next time we’re at Stanford, we’ll eat that yummy pizza. I think Stanford’s got the best pizza.”

Fans quickly began investigating which restaurant the K-pop stars had visited and eventually traced the meal back to Vesta, a popular wood-fired pizza restaurant in Redwood City.

The restaurant’s co-owner, Courtney Borrone, later shared that the band had actually visited the eatery twice in one week. Their first visit reportedly took place on May 11, when the members arrived with security for a low-key dinner.

“We have a lot of tech, Silicon Valley big names here, but not really celebrity status, so it was very exciting,” Courtney said, adding that the staff tried to maintain a private and comfortable environment for the global stars.

According to the restaurant owner, the group ordered several menu favorites, including sausage and honey pizza, carbonara pizza, pepperoni pizza and small plates. They later returned on May 18 and enjoyed desserts during their second visit.

Courtney described the moment V mentioned the restaurant during the concert as “mind-blowing.”

The unexpected shout-out quickly turned into a business boom for the restaurant, with BTS fans flocking to the location after the concert.