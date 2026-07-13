BTS’ Jimin joined the bandwagon by imitating Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland’s viral “cyborg walk.”

On Saturday, July 11, the South Korean singer-songwriter and dancer delighted fans by playfully recreating the 25-year-old athlete’s walk during Day 2 of BTS’ concert at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, as part of their ongoing ARIRANG World Tour. It all began during the Day 1 pre-show soundcheck when J-Hope noticed a front-row banner and invited Jimin to check it out.

The humorous banner sent the members into fits of laughter, referencing the internet’s ongoing jokes comparing the Promise crooner’s new blonde hairstyle to both Erling Haaland and Marvel superhero Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth. The sign read, “Thor: God of Thunder, Erling Haaland: God of Football, Park Jimin: Our God.”

After spotting the poster, Jimin leaned down at the edge of the stage to take it from the fan, pointed at the images on it, and laughed uncontrollably. Before returning to the soundcheck, he took a moment to admire the poster and even snapped a photo of it.

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The next day, Jimin took the joke a step further by playfully recreating Haaland’s “cyborg walk” during the Day 2 concert. Shortly after clips of the moment went viral online, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the Dynamite singer’s humorous side.

On Instagram, one user added, “As a Norwegian, we love Jimin’s imitation of Haaland’s walk”. Another added, “I laughed so hard watching this clip. Jimin is just effortlessly funny.”

“Jimin united football and K-pop with one walk,” a third user noted, while another admirer remarked, “I’ve been replaying this video for the 100th time.” BTS’ ongoing ARIRANG World Tour began on April 9, 2026, in Goyang, South Korea, and is scheduled to conclude on March 16, 2027, in Bulacan, Philippines.

The group is currently on the European leg of the tour and is now in Paris, France, preparing for its upcoming stadium shows after wrapping up concerts in Munich, Germany, on July 11 and 12. The next major events on the tour include the group’s final European stop in Paris, a historic global television event in New York, and the continuation of its massive North American stadium tour.