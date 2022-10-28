BTS star Jin drops first solo single ahead of military duty

“Since it’s a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope ‘The Astronaut’ can be a gift to all of you,” their agency BigHit Music said in an earlier statement issued on the global fandom platform, Weverse.

It is pertinent to mention that the boy band BTS will go off on mandatory military service, starting shortly with the oldest member Jin, as announced by BigHit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

“Jin will cancel the request to delay enlistment in late October 2022 and follow the Military Manpower Administration’s relevant procedures for enlistment,” HYBE Corporation – the parent company of BigHit Music – said in a regulatory filing.

Jin, 29, has put off his service for as long as he can and faces the imminent prospect of a full stint – meaning nearly two years out of the public eye – when he turns 30 in December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BigHit Music Updates (@bighit_ent)

For the uninitiated, all able-bodied men in South Korea aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for between 18 and 21 months as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea.