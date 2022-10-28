BTS star Jin drops first solo single ahead of military duty

Kim Seok-jin aka Jin of K-pop septet BTS dropped his debut solo single, ‘The Astronaut’ – a collab with Coldplay – on Friday.
BTS ARMY is in for a treat as Jin, the eldest member of the K-pop all-boys septet, has released his very first solo track ‘The Astronaut’ before kickstarting his mandatory military service soon. The track is in collaboration with the British rock band Coldplay.
The song has been co-written by Jin and the band and is produced by Kygo and Bill Rahko. The music video also features a brief appearance of Coldplay’s Chris Martin.
The music video which was released only a few hours ago on YouTube broke the internet, with at least 6 million views and counting on the video site, while the teaser clip released a day earlier week has over 4.6 million views.
According to Jin, the track is dedicated to the global fan club of the boys’ band called ARMY, who he said have helped him ‘realise his dreams’.
“Since it’s a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope ‘The Astronaut’ can be a gift to all of you,” their agency BigHit Music said in an earlier statement issued on the global fandom platform, Weverse.
It is pertinent to mention that the boy band BTS will go off on mandatory military service, starting shortly with the oldest member Jin, as announced by BigHit.
“Jin will cancel the request to delay enlistment in late October 2022 and follow the Military Manpower Administration’s relevant procedures for enlistment,” HYBE Corporation – the parent company of BigHit Music – said in a regulatory filing.
Jin, 29, has put off his service for as long as he can and faces the imminent prospect of a full stint – meaning nearly two years out of the public eye – when he turns 30 in December.
For the uninitiated, all able-bodied men in South Korea aged between 18 and 28 must serve in the military for between 18 and 21 months as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea.