BTS’ Jung Kook calls out rude fan behavior during bakery visit

BTS member Jung Kook has once again reminded fans about the importance of respecting personal boundaries after recounting an uncomfortable encounter with a fan during a recent outing.

During a Weverse livestream on Monday, July 27, the singer shared that he had recently watched the Korean film Hope by himself. After leaving the cinema, he was recognised by several fans who politely asked to take photos with him.

According to Jung Kook, he was happy to connect with fans because they approached him respectfully and asked for permission before taking pictures.

However, the positive interaction took a different turn later when he stopped at a bakery.

Recalling the incident, Jung Kook said a person suddenly stood directly in front of him and pointed a camera at his face without asking.

“I had gone into a bakery to buy some bread, and all of a sudden there was someone standing right in front of me with a camera pointed at me like this. I don’t really think that’s very respectful,” he said during the livestream.

The K-pop star stressed that such behaviour is inappropriate regardless of a person’s age or background.

“I don’t care how old you are or where you’re from… just shoving a camera in someone’s face like that… I felt that was kind of rude. So, if this somehow reaches that person…” he added.