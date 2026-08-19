BTS leader RM suspended from global role model list after Chris Brown backlash

The Pixel Project, an international non-profit dedicated to eradicating violence against women, has indefinitely suspended BTS leader RM (Kim Nam-joon) from its flagship “Male Role Models” honor roll.

The decision follows public outcry from global fans after RM and bandmate J-Hope attended Chris Brown’s concert in Toronto and posed for photos backstage with the singer, who has a history of domestic violence and assault charges.

Why The Pixel Project Suspended BTS Leader RM

In an official statement released on August 19, 2026, The Pixel Project confirmed RM’s removal from its list of “16 Male Role Models Helping to Stop Violence Against Women.” The organization originally added the K-pop star to its 2024 honor roll in recognition of his public efforts to address misogyny, engage with feminist literature, and advocate for female artists in South Korea.

However, the organization cited RM’s decision to publicly associate with Chris Brown as a contradiction of those values:

Association with History of Violence: The non-profit highlighted Chris Brown’s extensive record of violence against women, including his 2009 felony assault conviction involving Rihanna and ongoing legal proceedings.

Public Endorsement Concerns: The Pixel Project stated that posing backstage and sharing concert footage platforms an abuser in front of BTS’s global audience, which predominantly consists of young women and girls.

Lack of Accountability: The organization noted that a week of silence from RM regarding fan distress and public feedback influenced their decision to suspend his status indefinitely.

Ongoing Backlash from the BTS Fandom (ARMY)

The controversy began on August 12, 2026, after J-Hope uploaded social media videos enjoying Chris Brown’s Toronto concert alongside RM, followed by a photo posted on Brown’s social channels showing the three musicians together.

The images triggered immediate concern across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and Weverse. Many fans expressed disappointment, noting that RM had built a reputation as a socially conscious leader who unlearned internalized misogyny and promoted women’s safety.