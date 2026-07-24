BTS lights up whole NYC for ARMY ahead of ARIRANG tour

BTS is bringing its ARIRANG World Tour beyond the stage with a city-wide fan celebration across New York City ahead of the group’s sold-out concerts at MetLife Stadium.

The immersive event, titled BTS THE CITY ARIRANG NEW YORK, runs from July 24 through August 3, transforming iconic locations across Manhattan and Brooklyn into BTS-themed destinations for fans, known collectively as ARMY.

The activation follows the group’s recent FIFA World Cup final halftime performance at MetLife Stadium and is designed to extend the concert experience beyond the venue. Similar events have previously been held in cities including Las Vegas, London, Seoul and Busan.

Among the landmarks participating in the celebration are Grand Central Terminal, Rockefeller Center and the Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY), all of which will be illuminated in the tour’s signature red color while hosting fan experiences and special events.

Grand Central and KCCNY will also feature “ARMY Madang,” inspired by the Korean concept of a communal gathering space. Fans can customize BTS T-shirts, decorate official light sticks, enjoy exclusive screenings and view an exhibition showcasing stage outfits worn by RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

Additional attractions include a BTS-themed New York City bus tour, an immersive digital art exhibition at Arte Museum New York, a K-pop club night at Marquee and a city-wide “stamp rally” encouraging fans to visit multiple pop-up locations to collect commemorative stamps.

The celebration also includes a charitable initiative. At Bank of Hope Manhattan, where fans can purchase limited-edition merchandise and visit themed photo zones, every stamp rally check-in will trigger a $1 donation to Hope Delivered, a financial literacy program that supports people in need.

Several New York eateries are also joining the festivities by offering limited-time BTS-inspired menu items. Participating businesses include Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, Black Tap, Tous les Jours bakery, Kim’s Kimbap and Liberty Bagels.

BTS launched its ARIRANG World Tour in Seoul in April, with performances scheduled across North America, Europe, South America, Asia and Australia through 2027.

The tour supports BTS’ chart-topping album ARIRANG, released in March as the group’s first full-length album in four years following the completion of mandatory military service by all seven members.