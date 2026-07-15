BTS have once again sent fans into detective mode – this time with an unusual newspaper campaign that features the global K-pop stars in what appears to be a public restroom.

Full-page advertisements have recently appeared in major U.S. newspapers, including the San Francisco Chronicle and the New York Post, carrying the eye-catching headline: “BTS Members Seen in Bathroom amid Mysterious Gathering.”

Designed to resemble a tabloid newspaper front page, the ad shows the seven members – RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook – standing at a row of urinals. The page also includes a red “Shocking Photo REVEALED” stamp and bears the name of BTS’ agency, BigHit Music, in place of a newspaper masthead.

The accompanying text reads like a sensational news report, claiming that questions have been raised over the group’s “unexpected setting” while hinting that “some have questioned whether the situation was entirely normal.”

Fans were quick to notice that the word “normal” is highlighted, fueling speculation that it is a deliberate clue to BTS’ next promotional release.

The theory gained further momentum after fans pointed out that “NORMAL” is the title of a track from the group’s latest studio album, ARIRANG. The English-language song has already been performed during BTS’ comeback showcase in Seoul, a special Spotify performance in New York, and throughout the group’s ongoing ARIRANG world tour.

Adding to the mystery, BTS recently updated their Instagram profile picture to display the word “LAMRON”- “NORMAL” spelled backwards, leading many to believe the campaign was part of a carefully planned teaser.

The newspaper advertisement also ends with another cryptic message, stating that “more information will be revealed on July 17,” prompting speculation that the group would release a new single or music video on that date.

The mystery was later cleared up when HYBE confirmed that BTS will unveil the music video and Korean version of “NORMAL” on July 17 (ET) exclusively on Spotify, before the track becomes available across all streaming platforms on July 19 (ET).