BTS pictures, video from Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 go viral

The behind the scenes pictures and video of Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 by Netflix has gone viral.

It was announced that volume two will have five episodes.

The video sees the making of the second volume’s filming and the cast recalling their experiences. They are enjoying themselves while dancing together.

What happens in the final five episodes of La Casa de Papel / Money Heist? pic.twitter.com/B2psHo1ddi — Netflix (@netflix) November 17, 2021

The pictures see Úrsula Corberó, who plays the role of secondary protagonist Tokyo, discussing the role of her character with a scriptwriter.

Earlier, the official trailer of the Money Heist Part 5 Volume 2 was released by the web show and movie-streaming portal on its social media profiles.

“The world’s greatest heist comes to an end. Last season of Money Heist launching December 3rd, only on Netflix,” the Twitter post read.

The trailer sees the Professor making its way into the Bank of Spain with security forces set to shoot. He is being cheered by the people like a hero.

The crew, on the other hand, is dealing with the trouble caused by the Spanish military inside the mint. They plan to go out swinging and put on a heroic resistance.

Alicia Sierra is seen confronting the Professor as well.

They are also reeling from the death of a loved one while Lisbon is on her knee and it ends with Denver screaming.

