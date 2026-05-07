BTS receives grand welcome before sold-out shows

The Korean pop sensation BTS was welcomed by nearly 50,000 fans in Mexico. Ahead of their three sold-out shows, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum welcomed the boy band to Mexico City.

The seven-member group, set to perform at the ARIRANG shows, visited the National Palace on May 6. Within five hours of the announcement that the band BTS would appear on the balcony, approximately 50,000 fans gathered in Zócalo Square at the Constitution Plaza.

RM, the group’s leader, addressed the high-energy crowd from the balcony, saying, “We can’t wait for tomorrow’s concert. Let’s have fun together! Te amo. Te quiero. Muchas gracias.” Following RM’s lead, Taehyung (V) added, “I have missed you all; we have missed Mexico so much.”

While eagerly awaiting the K-pop idols, the crowd chanted the lyrics to “Hooligan” and “Body to Body,” two of the band’s recent releases. Following a hiatus to complete their mandatory military service, the band has officially returned with their latest album, ARIRANG.

Earlier this year, BTS leader RM revealed he stepped in to support Jung Kook when label executives hesitated over the explicit lyrics in his global hit “Seven.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jung Kook addressed the bold nature of the track, which features rapper Latto. The singer said he had no reservations about the lyrics, noting he felt completely comfortable with the song’s mature tone.

“I wasn’t embarrassed,” Jung Kook shared. “I just felt, ‘So what?’”

RM then recalled how he advocated for the original version of the track when concerns were raised behind the scenes. “I told the label, ‘Please don’t change. Why not? He’s all grown up. He can sing an f-word,’” he said, defending his bandmate’s artistic expression.