BTS Returns after military service with surprise Oreo collab, ‘Arirang’ tour & new album ‘Come Over’

After all seven members completed mandatory military service, BTS has officially reunited in 2026 with a wave of major projects that span music, brand collabs, and global tours.

Post-Military Comeback With Sweet Twist

BTS — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — returned not with just music, but “dessert diplomacy.” The group launched a limited-edition Oreo collaboration inspired by Korean street food hotteok. The brown-sugar pancake filling and purple cookies nod to BTS’s signature color and fandom.

RM called it a “full-circle moment” recalling their 2012 trainee song A Typical Trainee’s Christmas that mentioned “oreo.” “From that line, didn’t this partnership seem kind of destined?” he said. The BTS x Oreo dropped for pre-order on June 1.

‘Arirang’ Album & Hidden Track ‘Come Over’

BTS released their new album Arirang in April 2026, selling nearly 4 million copies on day one. The group then surprised ARMY by dropping the hidden track Come Over digitally after fan demand. The song, co-produced by Suga, RM, and J-Hope, was originally exclusive to the Deluxe Vinyl.

When the lyric video hit YouTube on June 12, fans credited “Producer Suga” for the “masterpiece”. BTS also added Come Over to setlists for the ARIRANG World Tour.

ARIRANG World Tour: US, Australia & Beyond

BTS kicked off the ARIRANG World Tour on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea, with a global livestream from Gwanghwamun Square to 190 countries. The US leg began April 25, with highlights including an intimate NYC rooftop show for 1,000 Spotify listeners and sold-out Stanford Stadium gigs May 16-17 where Jimin’s “warrior styling” went viral.

Australia gets its first BTS shows in a decade in February 2027. The group will play Marvel Stadium in Melbourne Feb 12-13 and Accor Stadium in Sydney Feb 20-21, with a 360-degree stage.

Major Wins: AMAs 2026 & FIFA Halftime Show

At the 52nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, BTS won Artist of the Year for the second time and Song of the Summer for “Swim”.

FIFA also confirmed BTS will co-headline the World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show on July 19 at MetLife Stadium with Shakira and Madonna. Jungkook previously made history as the first South Korean to perform at a FIFA halftime show.

Solo Momentum & Viral Moments

Jungkook broke the internet with a tour vlog hitting 7M views in 1 hour and reposted a Justin Bieber Beauty and a Beat fan edit, sparking collab rumors. He also issued a warning to sasaengs gathering outside his home.

V and J-Hope reacted to Drake’s ICEMAN lyric about BTS, pausing mid-dance in an Instagram video and tagging Drake with a “?”.

ARMY Alert: Singapore Ticket Scams

Ahead of BTS’s four sold-out “Arirang” concerts in Singapore Dec 17, 19, 20, 22, police reported 62 scam cases since June 1 with $68,200 lost. Only Ticketmaster purchases are valid; resale tickets won’t get entry.