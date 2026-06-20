BTS’ RM becomes first-ever global ambassador of National Museum of Korea

BTS leader RM has added another achievement to his growing list of accomplishments as he became the first-ever global ambassador of the National Museum of Korea.

The prestigious institution announced the appointment on social media, marking the beginning of a new partnership aimed at promoting Korean cultural heritage to audiences around the world.

On June 19, the rapper and songwriter joined National Museum of Korea director You Hong-june for a special visit to commemorate the occasion.

During the tour, RM explored several exhibitions, including the upcoming Amazing Thailand: Masterpieces of Thai Art exhibition and the seasonal showcase Kim Hongdo: Painting His Era.

The appointment comes as no surprise to fans, who have long known about RM’s passion for art, museums and preserving Korean culture.

Over the years, the BTS star has frequently shared his love for exhibitions and has become known for his support of artists and cultural institutions.

The National Museum of Korea said the partnership reflects its commitment to sharing the country’s stories, traditions and artistic values beyond its borders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 국립중앙박물관 National Museum of Korea (@nationalmuseumofkorea)

RM’s influence in the art world continues to expand. In October 2026, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) is set to launch RM x SFMOMA: Between You and Me, a special exhibition created in collaboration with the BTS member.

Running through February 2027, the exhibition will feature around 200 artworks, including pieces from RM’s personal collection alongside selections from the museum’s archives.

Meanwhile, BTS are currently in the midst of their highly anticipated 2026-2027 world tour, their first full-group tour in nearly four years following the completion of the members’ mandatory military service.