BTS’ RM reveals he fought to keep Jung Kook’s ‘Seven’ lyrics intact

BTS leader RM has revealed he stepped in to support Jung Kook when label executives hesitated over the explicit lyrics in his global hit “Seven.”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Jung Kook addressed the bold nature of the track, which features rapper Latto. The singer said he had no reservations about the lyrics, noting he felt completely comfortable with the song’s mature tone.

“I wasn’t embarrassed,” Jung Kook shared. “I just felt, ‘So what?’”

RM then recalled how he advocated for the original version of the track when concerns were raised behind the scenes. “I told the label, ‘Please don’t change. Why not? He’s all grown up. He can sing an f-word,’” he said, defending his bandmate’s artistic expression.

Released in 2023, “Seven” went on to become a massive success, breaking records by becoming the fastest song to reach one billion streams on Spotify. It also secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global 200, cementing Jung Kook’s status as a solo powerhouse.

Latto previously described her collaboration with Jung Kook as “surreal,” praising his global fanbase and the overwhelming response to the song. She admitted feeling pressure initially but said the positive reception to her verse made the experience deeply rewarding.

BTS released their latest studio album, ARIRANG, in March.