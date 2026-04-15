BTS RM reveals why Jungkook missed Super Bowl chance as solo artist

BTS have revealed that one of their members, Jungkook, nearly took one of the world’s biggest stages as a solo artist, the Super Bowl Halftime Show, before plans fell through due to his mandatory military service.

In a recent video interview with Rolling Stone published on April 13, band leader RM shared that Jungkook had been invited by Usher to perform during the 2024 Super Bowl festivities. However, the opportunity ultimately did not materialise.

“Usher invited him before the military, but it didn’t work out because of the military,” RM said in the clip, confirming long-standing speculation among fans about a potential appearance.

Jungkook began his mandatory military service in December 2023 alongside fellow BTS member Jimin. The pair were assigned to the Army’s 5th Infantry Division Artillery Brigade, according to Korean media reports.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to complete military service, typically lasting between 18 and 21 months.

Despite this, BTS expressed admiration for the scale and influence of the Super Bowl Halftime Show. “Officially, unofficially, I think it’s the best event and show stage in the whole world,” RM said, as his bandmates agreed how massive the platform is.

While the missed opportunity may disappoint fans, BTS made it clear they have not ruled out a future appearance.

“Maybe if time goes by, and the thoughts in the people change. All of the people in the world are watching Parasite, all these great things in Korean culture. So if there’s a chance, we definitely want to someday,” the band leader added in the video interview.

BTS’s latest album Arirang is out now.