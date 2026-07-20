Global music icons BTS, Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber delivered a spectacular half-time performance at the FIFA World Cup final, entertaining thousands of fans with a star-studded show that rivalled the Super Bowl.

The 27-minute and 22-second production marked the longest half-time break in World Cup history, drawing attention for exceeding the 15-minute interval permitted under the International Football Association Board (IFAB) Laws of the Game.

Madonna thrilled the crowd with a performance of her hit single Music at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey which saw Team Argentina face off against Team Spain.

Colombian superstar Shakira reunited on stage with Nigerian singer Burna Boy after the pair previously performed together at the tournament’s opening ceremony in Mexico City.

Bieber also serenaded the audience with a crooning rendition of “Everything Hallelujah” from his 2025 album Swag II.

K-pop sensation BTS also made a highly anticipated appearance, marking one of the group’s first major performances since completing their mandatory military service in South Korea.

The entertainment extended beyond the half-time show, with Jennifer Hudson opening the event by performing the United States national anthem accompanied by a live band.

The closing ceremony also featured performances from Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and Italian singer Laura Pausini, while rapper Post Malone performed his hit song Wow. Popular streamer IShowSpeed joined drummers and dancers on the field for an energetic opening act.

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise addressed the crowd before kick-off, celebrating football’s global appeal.

“From every corner of the globe, we have witnessed greatness, and we have shared in moments of joy,” Cruise said. “Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people.”

Among the celebrities in attendance were Kylie Jenner and actor Timothée Chalamet, as well as music power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z.