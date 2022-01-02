BTS singer Jungkook’s Instagram post of New Year wish sets new record

An Instagram post of BTS singer Jungkook in 2022 has set a new record to become the fastest to garner one million hearts in which he bid farewell to 2021.

The 24-year-old Jungkook has written a heartfelt note on his Instagram account carrying a selfie, saying that the year is ending fast and people are now greeting the new year.

He thanked to his fan for making him able to spend 2021 ‘happily without hurting my body or mind’.

Jungkook said, “Thank you so much. You’ve all worked so hard Everyone let’s not get sick but be happy.”

The post on ARMY- group’s official fandom became the fastest to garner one million hearts within just two minutes.

The selfie has broken the record of Juliette Freire’s post on Instagram that had garnered one million likes in three minutes.

