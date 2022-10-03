BTS star Jimin receives death threats

Park Ji-min, commonly known as Jimin of the K-Pop band BTS has received a death threat from an anonymous account.

Jimin, the vocalist of the South Korean septet, was threatened by an Instagram fan account of fellow BTS members Jeon Jung-Kook and Kim Tae-Hyung aka V. The story was shared by the account with the username ‘vkookv_123’.

Ahead of the much-anticipated Busan concert of the global sensation, the account shared a picture of guns followed by the warning statement for the ‘Filter’ singer. The person wrote, “When you go to the concert, I hope you hurt Jimin or his father.”

“I promise I’ll kill him,” the statement read further, as the OP alleged Jimin to be an ‘obstacle’ between Jungkook and V.

“Please kill him, I will try to shoot him. Tell all the Taekookers, I will kill him.”

The screengrab of the story was shared on the micro-blogging site and the BTS ARMY on Twitter reacted to the ‘non-existing ship’, slamming the toxic shippers among the fandom.

“It’s genuinely, genuinely, so so concerning that Jimin and his family are getting death threats on a public social media platform and being posted to their 7K followers audience that they will hurt him and his family all for what?? a non-existing ship they fantasise about,” read a tweet on the matter.

Another BTS ARMY wrote, “This is crazy, and big hit is giving more importance to a rumor, I mean, ofc tae situation is bad, but here we’re talking about death threats not only towards a member but also his whole family.”

It is pertinent to mention that the account which made the temporary post on Instagram, was taken down within hours.

About the K-Pop sensation, the band will take the Busan stage on October 15, two days after the 26th birthday of Jimin.

