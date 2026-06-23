A woman who repeatedly stalked BTS member Jungkook has been handed a suspended prison sentence in South Korea and is now facing deportation proceedings following a court ruling.

According to court documents and local reports, the Brazilian woman was sentenced by a district court in Seoul to one year in prison, suspended for two years, after a series of obsessive and repeated visits to the K-pop star’s residence.

The court found that the woman began targeting Jungkook in December last year, repeatedly approaching his home despite warnings from authorities.

During one visit, she allegedly rang his doorbell 133 times and attempted to leave letters and photographs at his doorstep, claiming her actions were motivated by “love” for the singer.

In one incident, she was accused of loitering outside the property, throwing items over the wall, and pushing written notes through gaps in the door. She was later arrested on December 13 after allegedly following a food delivery worker to gain access through a side gate of the residence.

Although she was released the next day with a warning to stay away, authorities say she continued to return to the property multiple times. In response, police issued an emergency restraining order prohibiting her from coming within 100 meters of Jungkook’s home. Despite this, the court heard she visited the residence a total of 22 times.

Prosecutors later referred the case for trial in February after repeated violations of police orders. The court described her conduct as demonstrating an “extreme level of obsession,” although it also noted that the risk of reoffending was considered not significant when issuing the suspended sentence.

Following the ruling, the woman is expected to be deported from South Korea unless she successfully appeals the decision.

Jungkook, one of the most popular members of BTS, has previously been the target of intrusive incidents, including an attempted break-in at his residence by another individual last year.