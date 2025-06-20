BTS star Suga discharged from alternative military service

Rapper Min Yoongi, aka Suga of Grammy-nominated K-pop boy band BTS, has been discharged from an alternative form of South Korea’s mandatory military service.

As reported by Korean media, Suga, the final member of the K-pop group to be serving in an alternative form of the South Korean military, quietly wrapped up his duties as a social service agent on Wednesday, marking the highly anticipated return of all BTS members from the mandatory service.

While his official discharge date falls on Saturday, BTS management agency Big Hit Music confirmed that Suga used his remaining leaves to effectively end his service ahead of schedule.

According to the details, no public event was planned to mark his release, due to overcrowding concerns.

Previously, his bandmates Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service last week, a day after RM and V completed their duty. The four of them had enlisted in December 2023.

Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup, who was the first one to enlist for the military service, was discharged last June, while J-Hope followed suit in October.

For the unversed, all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 are required by South Korean law to serve in the military for 18-21 months, a conscription system meant to deter aggression from rival North Korea. The law gives special exemptions to athletes, classical and traditional musicians, ballet and other dancers if they have obtained top prizes in certain competitions and are assessed to have enhanced national prestige.

While K-pop stars and other entertainers aren’t subject to such privileges, a 2019 revision of the law allowed BTS members to delay their enlistment until the age of 30.

In June 2022, the K-pop septet announced a hiatus from group activities for all seven members to complete their mandatory service in the South Korean military.

The K-pop sensations plan to reunite as the band sometime later this year.

